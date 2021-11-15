Madonna “Self-Reflects” In Tiny Shiny Mini Dress and Fishnets, Diplo Reacts

When the iconic singer/actress Madonna shared the stunning photos below, of her modeling a tiny tight Moschino zipper mini dress with fishnet stockings and platform combat boots, she captioned the series: “Self-reflection is always Good… especially in Pleasantville!” Be sure to swipe!

When DJ Diplo saw the images, he replied: “baddest to ever do it.”

When celebrity hairstylist Rita Melssen shared the photos above, she wrote: “Madonna taking the girls to church again.” Friend/actress Debi Mazur replied: “Wish I was there.”

And in case you missed it, Madonna dressed up as Harley Quinn for Halloween.