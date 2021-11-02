Madonna Imitates Marilyn Monroe In Short Film “One Week Before She Died”

Mega star Madonna just released the short film, Private Affair, below. Shot in black-and-white with legendary photographer Steven Klein, the 63-year-old blond bombshell says the short film is “about the intimate relationship Between A. Photographer and his muse. One that requires trust and the ability to be yourself and bare your soul!” The film is inspired by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern, who photographed Marilyn in a hotel room “the week before she died.” The series of Monroe/Stern photos are titled “The Last Sitting.”

Private Affair was filmed at the iconic St. Regis Hotel in New York City, to accompany an interview and photo shoot which is published in the latest V Magazine.

Photographs from The Last Sitting are on loan from the Bert Stern Trust and on exhibit at the Hotel Bel-Air, where Stern photographed Monroe and where Monroe lived “in between husbands.”

Bert Stern said: “At the hotel Bel-Air we were given a suite, number 261. I saw immediately how I could turn the whole suite into a studio for Marilyn.”