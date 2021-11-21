Madelaine Petsch Stuns In Tiny Plaid Mini Skirt and Fringe Bangs, “OMG!”

When not playing Cheryl Blossom on the CW series Riverdale, the gorgeous and talented 27-year-old actress Madelaine Petsch models. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her rocking bangs and a tucked-in red sweater and tiny plaid mini skirt in the rain, she thanked designer Maje Paris for the outfit and gave herself props for the umbrella.

Madelaine’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the look and those “fringe bangs!” Producer Daniel Preda replied: “remember little red riding hood? this is her now.” More than 400 people have liked the comment so far!

Of course, Madeline looks pretty in pink too, as seen in the Pandora photos below.

Get ready to see more of Madelaine: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller Jane. She plays the protagonist, a “seemingly perfect high school senior” who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend and frightening panic attacks.