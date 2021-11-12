LeAnn Rimes Defends Her $65 Prayer Candle, “I Personally Chanted Over Them”

When not on stage or TV, country music singer/reality TV star LeAnn Rimes is promoting her La Fréquence by EverLe candles. As she writes with the candle-making video below, she’s excited to share the limited edition “Amen” candle which “sets the tone, bringing forth all the warmth and coziness of the holidays.”

The scents Roasted Pinecone and Campfire “add a warm, smokey texture, while Bourbon and Black Pepper bring a hint of sweet and spicy.” She describes the “Amen” candle as “a prayer of deep faith and trust in all that is.”

While many of LeAnn’s fans are excited about the opportunity to buy the limited edition prayer candle, some have questioned the price point. One replied: “From the description it seems like the smell would be Heavenly but at $65 that is way out of my budget for a candle. On average how long would you say this candle would burn?”

LeAnn replied: “it’s a large candle 🕯 it’s approximately a 60 hr burn.” The potential buyer of the 13 fl oz. candle replied back: “Dang that’s a long time! I might have to splurge & get one for myself!”

So what makes these candles so special? They’re handcrafted from 100% veggie soy wax, essential and natural fragrance oils AND hand-poured in LeAnn’s house. AND, while the candles were solidifying, she says: “I personally chanted over them.” Oh, and she hand-packages the candles, too!