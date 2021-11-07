Lea Michele Stuns In Tiny Corset Mini Dress, “You Have No Right To Look This Good!”

American singer/actress Lea Michele is best known for her TV roles on Glee (Rachel Berry), Scream Queens (Hester Ulrich), and most recently, The Mayor with Ted Danson (Valentina Barella), among others. Since 2019, Lea has gotten married to businessman Zandy Reich (2019) and had a baby boy on August 20, 2020.

The new mom is now promoting her new album, Forever: A Lullaby Album (the songs are dedicated, for her son Ever), and looking fierce as seen in the stunning Giuseppe Di Morabito corset dress and matching nude stilettos by Jimmy Choo above. Lea captioned the photos: “My son has molars coming in and woke up 4 times last night.. but thanks to a genius team they helped pull this mama together to look and feel good for a long press day!”

When celebrity hair stylist Dina shared the gorgeous photos below of Lea rocking a black bra dress, she captioned it: “Sleek and shiny.” Lea’s fans are going wild over all the glamorous looks. One replied: “You have no right to look this good!”

Get ready to see and hear more from the Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Sample her new music in the video below.