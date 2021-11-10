Lady Gaga Stuns at ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere: “Pinnacle of High Fashion Red Carpet Moments”

Megastar singer/actress Lady Gaga attended the premiere of her new movie House of Gucci and turned heads (as usual) in a sheer purple dress and thigh-high fishnets. Her co-stars Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremony Irons, Camille Cottin and Jack Huston, also struck a pose in fashion-forward Gucci ensembles. Swipe photos below.

When the House of Gucci Instagram account shared the UK premiere photos, it reported: “Cementing this as the pinnacle of high fashion red carpet moments.”

Lady Gaga also shared the more candid photo below!

Get ready to see more of Lady Gaga: House of Gucci will be released in theaters only on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021! Watch trailer below.

Alas, Al Pacino did not join the cast on the red carpet in the UK.