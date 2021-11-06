Kesha Stuns In Orange Tiger Coat, “Nothing To Be Afraid Of” — New Lyrics?

When not on stage or in the studio, megastar singer Kesha is often in front of a camera. When she shared the stunning tiger-stripe coat photo series below she captioned it: “Let the light into every corner. You got nothing to be afraid of. SHINE.” Her fans love the photos and the caption, so much so that more than one fan asked if they’re new lyrics.

And when she shared the white frilly bra and camisole photos below, she captioned it: “The nipples are the eyes of the face.”

When her makeup artist posted the photos below, one fan replied: “So lush and gorgey” while another replied “Sexy! Love!”