Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Green Satin Lingerie with Flannel Pajamas, “A Wonderful Whirlwind”

When not on stage or in the studio or promoting her book of poems, country pop star Kelsea Ballerini finds time to model. In the photo series below, the 28-year-old singer snuggles up with her dog in a cozy pajamas. Swipe to see Kelsea in a gorgeous green satin lace bra with an unbuttoned plaid pajama set. She’s modeling for Aerie and captioned the photos: “such a wonderful whirlwind life has been lately.”

Aerie also gave customers a chance to win a signed copy of Kelsea’s book, Feel Your Way Through (see below).

Aerie boasts of “no retouching!” Check out the video below of Shannon Aryca who demonstrates her favorite Aerie flannel hacks for the season! “Tuck, tie, crop & put this cold-weather wardrobe staple to work.”