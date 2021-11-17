Kat Dennings Stuns In Crazy Beautiful Close-Up Pic, “Perfection”

Dollface star Kat Dennings knows what it’s like to be in front of the camera. But how is it that she is getting even better at it? As you mature, isn’t the lens usually a little more welcome from a comfortable distance? Not for Kat! Because this close up pic is as revealing as can be, and even more beautiful for the intimacy. As one spot-on fan writes: “Perfection.”

Kat asks her followers to “please refer to my grey hair as tinsel” during the holidays. But come on! All anybody can see is those lips and eyes and that inspirational “I know who I am” stare. Grey hair? Where?! Maybe a hint — fans are calling it sparkle. Then again the whole pic sparkles, so look anywhere.

And if it makes you feel like you and Kat are friends, you’re not to blame. It’s a common effect. Here she is again up close, and getting a few things wrong too, making her seem even more human and humble, despite the obvious beauty and magnetism.

And whatever she says, it is a fact that she is “Kat Dennings from Dollface on HULU!”