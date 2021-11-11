Karlie Kloss Poses Like a Boss In Ab-Revealing Crop Top Business Suit, “Werking!”

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is the 29-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel who’s married to Joshua Kushner, father of her 8-month-old child. When not spending time with her family or hosting the reality TV series Project Runway, Karlie is likely working on a photo shoot.

When the 6-foot-tall blond beauty shared the photos above, of her modeling a crop top business suit, she captioned it: “werking hard or hardly working.” Most of her fans replied with great enthusiasm “werking!” Sir Elton John replied with a series of red heart emojis.

Karlie rocked another ab-revealing black suit for the WSJ Innovator Awards, as seen above. That sheer front and back suit was custom made by fashion label Graceling.