Kane Brown’s Wife Stuns In Pretty Puff Sleeve Suit at CMA Awards, “Love the Bangs!”

Country music stars gathered at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Tennessee native singer/songwriter Kane Brown wore a purple suit for the televised event. His gorgeous wife Katelyn Brown turned heads in a stunning all-white suit with puff sleeves and wispy bangs. Katelyn’s fans are going wild over her outfit and new hair look. “So pretty love the bangs!” wrote one fan while another replied “The bangs are definitely a look” with a red-heart eyed emoji.

The handsome couple brought their baby girl with them!

Kane and Kaitlyn look good in black, too!

The 55th Annual CMA Awards aired Wednesday, November 10 at 8 pm on ABC.