Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In ‘Roseline’ Romeo and Juliet Movie, “It’s Honestly Too Much”

Kaitlyn Dever is known for her TV roles on Last Man Standing and Justified, among others. Now the 24-year-old gorgeous and talented actress is taking on big movie projects including Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and the recently released Dear Evan Hanson, based on the Broadway musical.

Kaitlyn is currently filming Roseline. She stars as Roseline, (the unseen) cousin of Juliet in the ever-so-famous Shakespearian play Romeo and Juliet. Romeo dated Roseline before setting his eyes on Juliet. The film Roseline is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle.

When Kaitlyn shared the stunning photo above, “the first look photo for Roseline,” her fans went wild with praise. Her co-star Isabel Merced (who plays Juliet), replied “wow!” with a red-heart emoji. And more than one fan replied in all caps: “OMG!!!” Other comments including “Can’t wait” and “SO excited.” Kaitlyn’s Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein replied: “It’s honestly too much!”

Roseline is coming to hulu in 2022. See fun cast and crew photos from Rome, Italy, above and below!