‘The Matrix’ Star Plays Father-Figure Frank In ‘Christmas Together with You’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the Countdown to Christmas Hallmark Channel movie Christmas Together with You is Megan (Laura Vandervoort). During the Christmas season, she and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Looks like Megan will find the love of her life along the way, too!

Frank is portrayed by actor Harry Lennix. He’s known for his TV roles on The Blacklist (Harold Cooper, Billions (Franklin Sacker) and in films including Ray (Joe Adams), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions with Keanu Reeves (Commander Lock), and Calvin Swanwick in Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Synder’s Justice League, among many others.

Christmas Together with You premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 20 at 8 pm.