Juliette Lewis Drops Strapless Bikini Dance Video, “This Is What Instagram Is For Baby!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or promoting her new series Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci, actress Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear) often entertains her fans on social media with fun photos and videos. When she dropped the strapless bikini dance videos (yes, there’s more than one) below, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise.

Comedian Amy Schumer replied: “You rule” and actress Ione Skye wrote: “Wow. Amazing dancing. And what a stunner you are 🔥.” Podcaster Alexi Wasser replied: “Yes! This is what Instagram is for baby! Yes!”

Get ready to see more of Juliette: the series premiere of Yellowjackets airs Sunday, November 14, 2021 on Showtime. See trailer below.