Julia Louis-Dreyfus Serving Madonna Vibes In GQ, ‘Desperately Seeking Julia’

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep, The New Adventures of Old Christine) launched her career in 1982 on Saturday Night Live. And in 1985, GQ magazine featured a quick profile of the then 24-year-old performer with the photo below.

The subtitle reads: “Can a woman be sexy and funny?” and Julia is described by the writer as “generally articulate.” Reading the blurb 40 years later is a bit of a shock, as is seeing the photo of Julia with her shoulders exposed and rocking a Madonna hair-style and pose.

Julia’s fans and famous friends are getting a kick out of the “generally articulate” phrase and the Madonna vibes. “We all wanted to be Madonna” wrote one fan while another cleverly captioned it: “Desperately Seeking Julia” a reference to Madonna’s 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan.

As the old Virginia Slims ad used to say, We’ve come a long way, baby. In 2021, Julia was featured in Variety‘s Power of Women in Comedy issue.

Get ready to see more of Julia: she currently filming the Untitled Kenya Barris/Jonah Hill Comedy Project with Eddie Murphy, Rhea Perlman, and Deon Cole, among other funny people.

Note: Watch the video above of Julia (with Will Ferrell), who did not enjoy her days on SNL, but it is where she met Larry David, creator of Seinfeld. “Misery loves company,” Julia laughs.