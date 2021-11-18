‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick Plays Engineering Professor Boucher on ‘Young Sheldon’

On the Young Sheldon episode “An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel,” while Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) help take care of his ex-wife June (Reba McEntire), Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). Sheldon loves his new “intolerant” of tardiness, bow-tie wearing teacher.

Lance Reddick is best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick movies with Keanu Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release!

He’s also known for his roles on Bosch (Irvin Irving), American Horror Story (Papa Legba), Fringe (Phillip Broyles), The Wire (Lt. Cedric Daniels), Oz (John Basil), and in films including Godzilla vs. Kong (Guillermin) and Sylvie’s Love (Mr. Jay), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Lance: he’s filming the upcoming live-action Netflix series Resident Evil, in which he plays the antagonist Albert Wesker.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.