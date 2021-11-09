John Waters Joins Jeff Goldblum, Alia Shawkat On ‘Search Party’, First Look Photos!

Actress Alia Shawkat is known for her role as Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development and as Dory in the HBO Max Original comedy series Search Party. She plays a young woman who enters “a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park, The Fly) on the other side of her near-death experience.”

Search Party, Season 5 (Jon Pack/HBO Max)

Jeff Goldblum on Search Party (Jon Pack/HBO Max)

The fifth and final season of Search Party will be released and available to binge on Friday, January 7. Until then, feast your eyes on these first look photos, above and below.

John Waters on Search Party (Jon Pack/HBO Max)

And yes, that’s the legendary filmmaker John Waters (Hairspray, Cry-Baby, Pecker) in the window-pane suit.