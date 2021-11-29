Jillian Michaels’ Gorgeous Fiancée Models “Edgy” Black Leather Biker Jacket

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels (The Biggest Loser) announced her engagement to designer DeShanna Marie Minuto. When the famous 47-year-old mother of two shared the news with her followers with the photo below, she captioned: “1153 days… here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes’.” Jillian’s former The Biggest Loser co-star Ali Sweeney replied, “Congrats!”

When not spending time with Jillian, DeShanna works on her luxury fashion label, Letterino 85.

According to the Letterino 85 website: “Every Letterino jacket begins with a rare vintage pieces and then carefully re-imagined and crafted by hand into a one of a kind work” and “Minuto’s work is edgy, impeccable, and unparalleled.”

That’s DeShanna above and below wearing one of her Letterino jackets!

She captioned the bare-chested letter jacket photo below “cool rider Monday.”

She also looks great in a bikini — see below.