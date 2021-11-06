Jill Scott Absolutely Glows As ‘Highway to Heaven’ Angel, “This Has My Heart Happy”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer/actress Jill Scott is playing Angela Stewart in the new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven. It’s a reboot of the popular series featuring the late great Michael Landon, aka Pa on Little House on the Prairie. Jill takes on the angelic role with aplomb. She exudes happiness and peace, and lights up the life of everyone she meets.

As one fan replied to the news of Jill Scott playing the famous angel: “This makes my heart happy!”

In the trailer above, Angela walks into a junior high school where she takes on the temporary role of a school psychologist. She works with teenager Cody (Ben Daon) who is struggling after the tragic death of his mother.

When the at-first skeptical junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson, 7th Heaven) realizes Angela’s gifts of grace, he tells her “you bring good things into our lives.” (Eyes water.) Angela tells the principal, “My boss has big plans for you,” and encourages him — with that dazzling smile — “be the light in someone’s darkness.” You go ahead and try not to break down in tears.

After you wipe away those tears, watch Jill in The First Wives Club, a reboot of the 1996 movie with Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton. See Season 2 trailer above.

Highway to Heaven premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 6 at 8 pm.