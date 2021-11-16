Jessica Alba Stuns In New Short Hair, Huge Hoop Earrings, “Insanely Gorgeous”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Jessica Alba (L.A.’s Finest) is helping her fans buy the right gifts for the holidays. When the gorgeous, talented and savvy entrepreneur went live on Amazon with Lizzy Mathis, Jessica presented a number of smart gift ideas (which are all available on Amazon) and asked her fans for their feedback. “Let us know what you think!”

But when Jessica’s fans watched the video above, most of them remarked on Jessica’s stunning new short hair. She accented the new hair length with a pair of huge hoop earrings.

Note: The day before the Amazon Live video taping, which featured her Honest beauty and baby products, Jessica was rocking super long Cher hair (below).

As one fan replied to the photo above: “Love this look you can rock any hairstyle!!!” Another fan wrote “insanely gorgeous!”