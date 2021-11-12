Jennifer Garner Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Top, “JLo In Versace” Green Dress

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have far more in common than their first names, of course, as anyone familiar with the lives and loves of both will know. There’s a guy named Ben who figures in both histories, when he’s not dressed up as Batman.

But just when you thought Jennifer Lopez in green Versace totally owned forever the type of top that exposes nearly the whole front, while decorously covering what privacy still requires, here comes Jennifer Garner throwing down on that same look, plunging deep down to her waist with a sultry look in her eye that is just blowing fans away. Twenty years ago? she asks.

But true fans think this Jennifer Garner gorgeousness could have been a photo from today, so glamorous does the divine Ms. Garner remain. “Girl don’t lie. You took that this morning,” writes one. And yes, someone in the office was heard to say, I’ve seen that cut before — JLo in Versace?

Now it’s not like you need reminding about that green Versace dress and JLo’s triumphant turn in it. That got its own museum show. But as a favor, we deliver…Speaking of twenty years earlier…

And then this was practically this morning!