Jennifer Garner Flaunts Fierce Arms In Strapless Dress with Thigh-High Slit

Actress Jennifer Garner got dressed up and wore high heels for the first time in two years, and for a good cause! She attended the Baby2Baby annual gala with fellow movie stars including Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Vanessa Bryant, among other celebrities. The organization in Los Angeles provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Jen reports that Baby2Baby is now providing relief across the country, “sending trucks of necessities to families impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.”

When Jen shared the stunning red carpet photo above, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise for her charitable work and her glamorous look. She wore a black strapless Prada gown, and when she put her hand on her hip, accentuated her strong arms. As one fan pointed out: “I didn’t know we were going to a gun show 💪 #fierce.”

Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho shared the more candid photos above. Swipe to see that gorgeous leg peeking out of the slit of that divine dress!