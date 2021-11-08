Jennifer Connelly Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress and Heeled Boots, “Full-Fledged Marvel Superhero?”

Oscar Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind, Snowpiercer) doesn’t have an Instagram account so when new photos of the gorgeous and talented 50-year-old Hollywood star surface, her fans get excited.

Jennifer graces the cover of the premiere issue of the magazine Amazing. Of course there are more fashion-forward photos inside in the magazine (see stunning mini dress with heeled boots ensemble below) and an interview.

For the photo shoot, Jennifer wears all Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Jennifer says of Nicolas, “I’m his biggest fan.”

She also talks about about her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, and the magazine says she also addresses “whether she’d ever follow in husband Paul Bettany‘s footsteps to become a fully-fledged superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Keep in mind Jennifer was in the 2017 movie Spiderman: Homecoming (as Karen aka Suit Lady) and in the 2013 movie Hulk as Betty Ross.

Below is a video of the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 collection fashion show in Paris.

Get ready to see more of Jennifer: Season 3 of Snowpiercer will premiere on Monday, January 24, 2022 on TNT.