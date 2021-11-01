Jason Momoa Rocks “Dirty Pink” Sneakers With Baggy Camo Pants, “Omg Take My Money!”

When not filming the Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Amber Heard or promoting Dune with Zendaya, Hollywood movie star Jason Momoa often models. In the fun photos below, the 42-year-old Hawaiian husband of Lisa Bonet is rocking a pair of “Dirty Pink Drifters” — high top sneakers made of 100% organic cotton canvas — and with puffy camo pants. He says the kicks from So iLL x On The Roam are now available to pre-order but won’t ship until Spring 2022.

Jason’s fans are going wild for the look. One replied: “Looooooooove these” and another wrote: “I want everything!”

Momoa is also selling “matte black titanium cutlery” designed with his tattoo logo. He bought sets ($59 each) for his whole crew in an effort to cut down on plastic pollution.

His fans are adding his On the Roam cutlery set to their Christmas lists. One fan replied: “Omg take my money.”