Jamie Lee Curtis Wants ‘Halloween: Myers House’ Lego Set, The Academy Awards Reacts

Hollywood movie star Jamie Lee Curtis (Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, Scream Queens) has seen a lot during her career in the entertainment biz. But when she saw the Halloween: Myers House Lego set, see below, she shared it with her fans and captioned it: “All I want for Christmas and Chanukah. Is that too much to hope for?”

Fans of Curtis and the Halloween movie franchise are voicing their desire for a set, too. Alas, it is not available for purchase via the Lego brand. It was custom-designed by YouTuber Bricktory Lap, who also made the Myers House tour video below.

The Academy (as in The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents The Academy Awards aka the Oscars) also replied to Jamie Lee Curtis’s post: “I’ll take one as well please.”

Some fans are having fun with the Academy’s reaction: one fan replied: “Oh, Oscar!” but some are a little mad at the way the organization has dissed the horror genre. One replied: “you don’t even show respect to horror films in your show.”

When Jamie shared the photos of the Christmas with the Cranks Lego set above, she captioned it: “Better than an Oscar.”