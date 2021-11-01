Jamie Foxx Breaks Out Singing ‘Brown Sugar Bourbon’ Live on Stage, “Chirpin!”

While promoting his book Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me, Oscar Award-winning actor/singer/TV game show host Jamie Foxx broke out into song. He kept singing three words “Brown Sugar Bourbon” on stage at one of his book tour events. Brown Sugar Bourbon is his liquor brand.

When Jamie’s former In Livin’ Color co-star David Alan Grier saw the video, he replied: “Chirpin!” with a series of fire and applauding hands emojis.

So if you have a Jamie Foxx fan on your Christmas present list, you’ve got a number of options!

Get ready to see more of Jamie Foxx: he will appear next on the big screen as Max Dillon aka Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch co-star.