Jaimie Alexander Stuns Getting Pinned Into Amazingly Sexy Dress, Must See, “Total Smoke Show”

There are actresses who get called radiant and then there are those for whom we search desperately for even bigger, better words. The gloriously beautiful and talented and composed star Jaimie Alexander sends people back to their SAT vocabulary lists to find something apt to say. Brilliant, coruscating? How about just WOW.

Jaimie is so full of energy that the atmosphere around her seems to shiver and shimmer even though she remains amazingly still. But is it just maybe some Ghostbuster Afterlife we detect? Of course, she might get pricked by a pin if she moves, so that’s enough inspiration. But this March Bouwer dress is everything, right? Or is it just that Jaimie is everything? Let’s say combo, a perfect match.

And if you want to see a transformation, how about this before and after, where we get a look at Jaimie in casual clothes first. Then she goes behind the curtain — is that Oz back there? — and emerges in all her glam glory…

It’s a very good thing the dress was ready on time, too. Because you just don’t want to catch Jaimie in an angry mood, you know?