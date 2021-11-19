Is ‘Dancing Through the Snow’ Star AnnaLynne McCord a Real Ballet Dancer?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Dancing Through the Snow is ballet teacher Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord, 90210). The gorgeous and talented instructor “gets more than she bargained for when she casts Lily (Bianca Lawrence) in The Nutcracker, and finds herself falling for Lily’s father Michael (Colin Lawrence).

While actress AnnaLynne McCord looks the part of a ballet instructor, alas, she was never a professional ballet dancer. However, she does practice yoga (and aerial yoga!) as seen in the stunning videos above and below.

Dancing Through the Snow premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, November 19 at 8 pm.