Ireland Baldwin Stuns In Mesh Bodysuit With Soft Stretch, Scalloped Lace, “Wowzer!”

Professional model and influencer Ireland Baldwin, 26-year-old daughter of Hollywood movie stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is turning heads while modeling the new black mesh bodysuit and lingerie from the 2021 BCBGMazAzria x Cosabella holiday collection.

The LEIGH sheer mesh turtleneck bodysuit (above) is finished with “a thong back with minimal rear coverage and cotton lined gusset with snap closure.” As one fan replied: “Wowzer!”

And the DELANEY thong (above) is described by the fashion label as a “mid-rise thong cut from a soft stretch, scalloped lace. Crafted with a super comfy wide, elastic-free lace waistband.” Also “made with minimal rear coverage and finished with a cotton lined gusset.”

When Ireland shared the photos above, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s daughter singer Alexa Ray Joel replied: “Hot damn girl!” And Alexa’s half-sister Sailor Brinkley dropped a series of red-hearted eye emojis.