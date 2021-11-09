Hilary Duff Digs Up Heavy Eyeliner Pic with Kim Cattrall, “I Screamed!”

Former Disney child star Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire) stars in the new Hulu series How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the popular CBS series How I Met Your Mother. When the 34-year-old actress announced that actress Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City, Mannequin) agreed to be on the show, HIMYF, Hilary shared the old photo below and captioned it: “When Kim Cattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web?”

Hilary’s fans are going wild over the photo and the news. One replied: “EPIC!” another wrote: “Legendary.” Hulu wrote: “Screaming!” with a series of applauding hands emojis. Others are admiring Hilary’s old look: “I MISS heavy eyeliner Hilary” from her Play with Fire era. And another asked that she bring back those bangs, “they’re so yesterday.”

But based on the photo above, taken from the set, it looks like Hilary’s character, Sophie, is not rocking heavy eyeliner or those “so yesterday” bangs!

One fan threw out a theory about “Lizzie McGuire growing up to become Samantha Jones” and what an interesting twist it would be, while another replied with conviction: “Kim will play older Hilary in HIMYF.” That is, Kim will play the future Sophie (Hilary).