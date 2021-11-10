Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava Sambora Stuns In Bikini Bra Mini Dress, “Beautiful Like Mama”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) spends time with her gorgeous daughter Ava Sambora. (Her father is Heather’s ex-husband, rock star Richie Sambora, lead guitarist of Bon Jovi.) When it came time for Heather to publicly wish her one and only child a happy birthday, she shared the stunning photo below.

That black bikini top mini dress that Ava is wearing is by Princess Polly. She also models bikinis, as seen below.

Ava reports that she started her birthday week off strong, as seen in the pink crop top set below. As one fan replied: Ava is “beautiful just like her mama.”

Get ready to see more of Heather: she’s promoting her new movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff. Watch trailer below.