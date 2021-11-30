Hayden Panettiere Soaks Up Sun in Tahiti, Stirs Scream 5 ‘Surprise Appearance’ Rumors

Actress Hayden Panettiere is known for her roles on Nashville (Juliette Barnes), Heroes (Claire Bennett), and in films including Remember the Titans (Sheryl Yoast), I Love You, Beth Cooper (Beth Cooper), and Scream 4 (Kirby Reed). It’s been three years since Hayden has appeared on a TV show (Nashville ended in 2018) and five years since she appeared on the big screen (Custody with Viola Davis was released in 2016).

Recently, the 32-year-old Hollywood star has returned to Instagram and is delighting her fans with personal photos. The pics above and below are from her stay in Tahiti with her brother (see below).

While fans are dropping compliments like “Gorgeous” and “so beautiful”, many are also speculating about Hayden making a “surprise appearance” in the upcoming Scream 5.

Scream 5 stars many from the original cast including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The plot: “Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) must return to uncover the truth.” Scream 5 will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022. See trailer below.