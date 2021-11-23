Halle Berry Stuns In Sheer Top, Wild Suit, “It’s Supernatural”

The super-talented Halle Berry is walking the walk again, not just talking the talk — it’s her habit, of course. And when you see her strut you understand how she must feel these days. The word that comes to mind most readily is “accomplished.”

And not just as an Academy Award-winning actress, but, as Shamier Anderson says, “That’s the director of our film, BRUISED.” Ironically, despite a life in Hollywood, Halle hardly appears bruised at all — seems that’s what happens when you channel your slights and disappointments into dedication and vision!

A wonder of the world, here is Halle strutting in a sheer top and wild suit, looking beautiful as ever. Or as one commenter says: “It’s supernatural.”

One fan, responding to Halle’s question — can you follow suit? — says: “No girl you’ve got this boss look under control.” And there’s no arguing the point. Fellow star Michelle Williams responded Yes Maaaaaaaaam! Oh and speaking of Shamier Anderson, there’s a lucky man who, from the evidence below, knows to enjoy the moment. Every moment, that is.

Bruised is a powerful tale of suffering and redemption, a road trip few take with the grace of protagonist Jackie Justice. Take a look:

The “girl” — as she calls herself in the post below — sure has come a long and wonderful way. “Who would have thought,” she asks, “that this girl would be directing her own movie…”