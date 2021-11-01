Gemma Chan Stuns In Tiny Pink Floral Mini Dress, “Stop and Smell the Roses”

When not filming a Hollywood blockbuster movie, actress Gemma Chan is often modeling. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her in a tiny pink rose mini dress and matching stilettos, she captioned it “From Roma.” The gorgeous and talented star is in Italy promoting the Marvel Studios film The Eternals with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, among others. She plays Sersi!

Gemma’s fans are going wild for the look. As one fan pointed out, Gemma is “Literally blooming.” That dress is by designer Magda Butrym, who captioned the photo below: “stop and smell the roses.”

Gemma also wore the tiny white halter top Valentino dress with long train below, in Rome.

And back in Los Angeles, Gemma turned heads in a purple crochet corset dress!

Get ready to see more of Gemma: she will appear next on the big screen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, among others. Watch the trailer below.