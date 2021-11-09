Ethan Hawke Is Batman In New Multi-Cultural Animated Series ‘Batwheels’

Four-time Academy Award nominee, actor Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Boyhood, Before Sunset, Before Midnight) is providing the voice of the legendary DC Comics superhero Batman for the upcoming preschool animated series Batwheels.

Believe it or not, Batman is not main character. Batwheels is an action-adventure comedy series featuring “the most heroic and iconic vehicles from the DC universe,” which are led by “Bam” the Batmobile, who is voiced by actor Jared Bertrand (Cobra Kai).

Actor AJ Hudson (The Good Place) is providing the voice of Duke Thomas, “the first Black character to don the Robin ‘R’ in the pages of DC comics.” The third superhero character is Cassandra Cain aka Batgirl, who is the first Asian-American Batgirl as first introduced in the comics. She is voiced by actress Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew). That’s Leah on the far right in the Nancy Drew photo below.

Batwheels will air on Cartoonito, WarnerMedia Kids & Family’s new preschool programming block available on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

