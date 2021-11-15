Erin Krakow Walks Off ‘When Calls the Heart’ Set, Hearties Get Emotional

Actress Erin Krakow stars as widowed schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton in the long-running Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. The gorgeous and talented 37-year-old actress shared the photo below, of her in costume and walking away. She captioned it: “And that’s a wrap on Season 9… Sending loads of love to our cast, crew, and #Hearties! We can’t wait to share this season with all of you!” (Hearties is what fans of the show go by.)

While Erin is receiving praise for filming the ninth season from fellow actors including Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years), some fans are getting emotional. As one wrote: “Why does this pic make me emotional? 🥺 Probably because I know the love you have for WCTH, the #Hearties, and your cast and crew and that you pour all of that right into your work. Thank you doesn’t seem sufficient. But thanks.”

The official When Calls the Heart Instagram account replied: “#Hearties are so grateful for you, your kindness, and all of your hard work. We’ll be there in force for Season Nine!”

Note: An official date for the Season 9 premiere hasn’t been released yet but is expected in early 2022.