Emma Roberts Stuns In Crop Top, High Slit Skirt at Robert De Niro’s Malibu Restaurant

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Emma Roberts (daughter of Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) is often looking glam while rubbing elbows. When the gorgeous and talented star (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) shared the photo below, of her rocking a stripped button crop top sweater with a bright purple high slit skirt (by Louis Vuitton) at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, her fans and famous friends went wild for the look.

Note: Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Hollywood movie star Robert De Niro and film producer Meir Teper.

Emma also recently posed in a black lace bustier below by Dolce & Gabbana.

Get ready to see more of Emma: she will appear next on the big screen in About Fate. It’s a romantic comedy about two people who are put in each other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Lewis Tan and Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) co-star. Photos below.

Real-life mom Emma is currently filming the horror movie Abandoned with Michael Shannon. She plays a new mom with postpartum depression who moves to a remote (and haunted) farmhouse with her husband and infant son.