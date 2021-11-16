Eiza González Launches ‘Three-Body Problem’ Countdown, “You’re Not Gonna Know What Hit You”

Eiza González is the Mexican-born actress who is best known in America for her role as Madame M in the 2019 movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Helen Mirren, among others.

Since then, Eiza has been landing plum roles in movies including Baby Driver (Darling) with Jamie Foxx and Godzilla vs. Kong (Maia Simmons). That’s Eiza below at the Women in Film gala… with Demi Moore and Kate Hudson.

Get ready to see more of Eiza: she will appear next on the big screen in Michael Bay’s Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal (in theaters February 18, 2022 — watch trailer below) and in the upcoming Netflix series The Three-Body Problem, in which the characters make contact with an alien civilization.

When Eiza shared the exciting news about Three-Body Problem (which is based on the Hugo Award winning science fiction novel of the same title) she wrote: After being the biggest Game of Thrones fan I never ever thought I’d be lucky to join these geniuses and brilliant Alexander Woo on the MOST EPIC RIDE OF MY LIFE.”

She added: “Get ready cause you’re not gonna know what hit you. Let the count down begin!!!!!!” Look how excited Eiza is about the project!

Note: The Three-Body Problem is the first Netflix project produced by Game of Thrones creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff.