‘Downton Abbey’ Star Laura Carmichael Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, “Gorgeous Legs!”

English actress Laura Carmichael is best known for her role as Lady Edith on the popular TV series Downtown Abbey. Since then, the 35-year-old gorgeous and talented star has appeared on other series including HBO’s The Secrets She Keeps (Agatha) and the Starz series The Spanish Princess (Maggie), among others.

Get ready to see more of Laura and as a platinum blonde! She’s been turning heads on the red carpet in a number of sexy mini dresses that accentuate her shapely legs, as seen in the photos above and below. More than one fan replied “gorgeous” and “stunner.” The white shirt mini dress above is by Valentino; and the strapless black mini dress below is by Ralph and Russo.

Laura is reprising her role as Lady Edith for the upcoming movie Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is a “follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain.”

Downton Abbey: A New Era is scheduled for a March 18, 2022 release. Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, et al, co-star.