Denzel Washington’s Daughter Stars In ‘A Holiday In Harlem’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie A Holiday in Harlem is business executive Jazmin Carter (Olivia Washington). Jazmin is known for turning fledgling businesses into moneymakers. When she returns home for the holidays, to Harlem, New York, she takes over Mama Belle’s holiday jamboree and falls for her childhood friend, hardware store owner Caleb (Will Adams).

Olivia Washington, the 29-year-old daughter of Oscar Award winner Denzel Washington, made her acting debut in the 2013 film Lee Daniels’ The Butler (as Olivia).

She went on to land roles in TV series including Madoff (Agent Cacioppi), Mr. Robot (FBI Agent), and in films including The Little Things (Amy Anders), among others. Get ready to see more of Olivia: she will appear next on the big screen in Solitary with David Oyelowo and Barry Pepper.

A Holiday in Harlem premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 14 at 8 pm.