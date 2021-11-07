Courteney Cox Lathers Hair With Jennifer Aniston’s Conditioner, “What Does She Know About Hair?”

When Friends actress Jennifer Aniston launched her haircare line LolaVie, of course she demonstrated how to use the products via video on social media. But when her BFF and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox made her own LolaVie video, well, fans of both gorgeous and talented stars went wild with praise. Not just about the product but about their long-lasting friendship and how supportive they are of each other and their endeavors.

When Courteney asked in the video “What does Jennifer Aniston really know about hair?” she answers herself (once her hair is dry and flipped) “I guess a lot.” Lisa Kudrow replied to the video: “She (Jen) completely knows what she’s doing. It’s great stuff.”

When Jen shared the video below, she walked customers through the two-step process.

STEP 1) Spritz the Glossing Detangler throughout towel-dried or damp hair, and comb through. STEP 2) Apply a couple pumps of Perfecting Leave-In evenly throughout the hair. Comb through gently with fingers to mid-lengths and ends! ⁣

⁣