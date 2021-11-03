Christie Brinkley Does “Bend and Snap” In Hourglass Dress, “My Plumper Made Me Do It!”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is promoting the new SBLA BEAUTY cosmetics product, Double The Plump. It’s design to “plump and sculpt lips” for “visibly fuller, smoother lips” and it has “triple peptides with Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid spheres. The Double the Plump is available now in two shades: “Christie” and “Randi” (Randi Cogan-Shinder is the founder of SBLA Beauty).

When Christie appeared on Entertainment Tonight to get the word out, she wore a stunning bodycon dress that flaunts her hourglass figure as seen in the video below. One fan replied in rhyme: “Bend and snap…everyone wants Christie falling in their lap😉 pump the double plump…it will make you jump and not be a frump.”

Christie replied: “Lol‼️ I did the “bend and snap”without even realizing it…My plumper made me do it!”