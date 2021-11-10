Chicago Med Star Torrey DeVitto Plays Basketball In Tiny Green Shorts, “Cozy-Girl Cool”

When not playing Natalie Manning on the hit NBC medical series Chicago Med, actress Torrey DeVitto often enjoys her downtime outdoors. When the gorgeous and talented star shared the photo below, of her balancing a basketball on the tip of her finger and in a cute green sweater and matching shorts — and barefooted! — her fans went wild with praise.

“Beautiful green!” and “cute outfit” and “on her bare feet!” were just a few comments made. Torrey reports that her sustainable “fern green” ensemble is her “favorite outfit of the season” and is ethically made by female artisans in Lithuania under the label The Knotty Ones. Their tagline is “Made with a Baltic touch.”

The cotton set Torrey is wearing is called “Delčia” which means “half-moon” in Lithuanian. The “half-and-half stitching was inspired by our Baltic pagan roots and the changing cycles of the moon.” The set is promoted as being “Great for running across empty beaches or through pine forests” and promises “to keep you cozy-girl cool.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago PD at 10 pm.