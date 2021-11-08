Carrie Underwood Stops By Target In American Flag Sweatshirt, Grabs Christmas Presents

Country music star Carrie Underwood is married to former NFL ice hockey professional Mike Fisher. The couple just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

While Mike announced publicly that he stands with NFL Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 after claiming he was immunized (but never vaccinated like everyone else playing in the NFL), Carrie has been spotted Christmas shopping.

When Carrie shared the photo above, of her wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the American flag while doing a little Christmas shopping at Target, she captioned it: “Stopped by @target to pick up the #MyGift (Special Edition) on limited-edition green vinyl!” She added: “And while I was there…I picked up a couple of other things I’ve been meaning to grab!” with a present and winking face emojis.

Her fans are going wild over her shirt. “Yes to the sweatshirt!” wrote one fan, while another replied: “Love the America t-shirt!” and “i love seeing you be patriotic, girly pop.”