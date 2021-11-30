Candice Patton “Flashes” Toned Abs In Crop Top, “I’m Not Allowed To Show Midriff on TV”

On the Season 8 The Flash episode ‘Armageddon, Part 3,’ Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally.

Hours before the episode airs, Candice shared the gorgeous knotted crop top selfie above with the caption: “Flash tonight.” When asked if she’s wearing an Iris outfit, Candice replied: “lol no. This is just a shirt I wore into work. I’m not allowed to show my midriff on tv anymore.”

Still, her fans are going wild for the photo and that long red hair! As one fan replied: “Red head iris is what dreams are made of!” Another chimed in: Iris West with long & red hair? YES!”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Riverdale starring Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes at 9 pm.