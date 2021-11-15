Candace Cameron Bure Stuns In Crystal Button Corset Top, “Perfect Touch of Sparkle”

When not filming a Hallmark movie or promoting her clothing line at QVC, actress Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) is turning heads on TV as recently seen on the celebrity news show Access. For the interview, Candace wore a corset-embellished top by designer Veronica Beard. The button down shirt is also adorned with crystal buttons and long sleeves with button cuffs and split sides.

Candace’s fans and famous friends love the top and the whole ripped jeans with a pair of Badgley Mischa buckled high heels look. Singer/actress Debbie Gibson replied: “You look ahhhhhmazing !!!” Celeb stylist Erin Noella wrote (about the shoes): “The perfect touch of sparkle.”

Erin is responsible for the sparkly look below, too.

Get ready to see more of Candace: she appears next on the Hallmark Channel movie, A Christmas Contest, which premieres on Sunday, November 28.