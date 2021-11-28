Candace Cameron Bure “Exudes Romance” In Gorgeous Green Gown with Dramatic Bow

The protagonist of the new Countdown to Christmas Hallmark movie The Christmas Contest is Lara (Candace Cameron Bure). When she and her ex-boyfriend Ben (John Brotherton) compete in a Christmas contest to win money for charity, the townspeople watches the two battle it out. Watch trailer below. P.S. That red turtleneck sweater is from Candace’s clothing line available at QVC!

In one memorable scene, Lara (Candace) wears a stunning one-shoulder emerald green dress, as seen below. Designer Sachin & Babi call their satin floor-length gown with a dramatic bow strap, Aubrey. The column gown comes in a vibrant blue, too. The designer says it “exudes romance in a liquid satin finish.” Lara also wears a sweet twin cherry blouse.

Photo above: Candace Cameron Bure in The Christmas Contest (Hallmark Channel)

Also be sure to check out the video below where Candace shows how she curls that gorgeous blond hair of hers. She promises it’s not an ad!

The Christmas Contest premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm.