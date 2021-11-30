Camila Mendes Puckers Up with Riverdale Stars Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, “Lookin’ Goofy”

On the Season 6 Riverdale episode ‘Chapter Ninety-Eighty: Mr. Cyphe,’ after a mysterious figure comes to Riverdale, the gang are faced with unexpected ultimatums. The big question is: who is willing to sell their soul to the bearded man who goes by many names including The Devil! See sneak peek video below which CW captioned “Dancing with the devil.”

Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) also delivers a memorable performance on stage in a shiny silver snake-print bodysuit!

Above: Camila Mendes, Riverdale, Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher (Kailey Schwerman/The CW)

When actress Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper) shared the selfie below from the Riverdale set with her co-stars Camila Mendes and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), she captioned it: “Me lookin goofy tryin to keep up with these beauties.” Marisol replied: “Ahhh it’s so good to be back.”

Check out Camila having fun with her other Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch. She captioned the photo: “just a couple of Scooby snacks.”

Of course, Camila looks amazing in any and all ensembles!

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CW, right after The Flash at 8 pm starring Grant Gustin and Candice Patton.