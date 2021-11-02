Brooke Shields Shakes Hips, Lip Syncs Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ — “This Is Epic!”

Supermodel and actress Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan, Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love) and her best friend, comedic actress Ali Wentworth know how to have fun together. To promote her new brand Beginning Is Now, Brooke and Ali made the hilarious video below. Brooke shakes her hip and lip syncs Sean Paul’s hit song Temperature.

Brooke’s fans and famous friends are loving the video. Murphy Brown actress Faith Ford replied: “Yaaasss!” and Showgirls and Saved by the Bell star Elizabeth Berkley replied: “This is epic!”

Brooke describes Beginning Is Now as “a growing, global community of women of all ages learning to live our fullest lives—on our own terms.” She also describes it (above) as a “360 degree well-being brand for women over 40.” The video above was captioned: “Get ready for some honesty and hilarity.”

Get ready to see more of Brooke: she stars in the new Netflix holiday movie A Castle for Christmas which will premiere on Friday, November 25, 2021. Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) co-stars as the Scottish Duke!