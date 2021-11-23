Britney Spears Enchants In Hot Red Dress, Leopard Bodysuit, Shakes Hips To Justin Bieber “You Look Amazing”

Well mistletoe means time to kiss, and fans are giving their virtually kisses big time to newly independent superstar Britney Spears, whose magnetism remains hard to deny on social media as she shakes her hips to Justin Bieber‘s “Mistletoe.”

Britney is SO ready to celebrate the holidays — that much is clear. But which outfit? That’s a decision she doesn’t have to make, because when you’re Britney Spears — especially now — you can have it all. Red dress or gold leopard bodysuit in front of this towering Christmas tree? Both!

Fans are, as the always have been, THERE for Britney. “You look amazing” writes one. “My god she is so sweet, look at her eyes,” writes another. And that’s something Britney forces you to do anyway — look at her eyes. Britney herself writes: “I get silly this time of year.” How about a little more please? Britney obliges, from above.

“Love the hair!” another fan writes in, acknowledging that while Britney may be silly, her look is pro and there’s little silly about that. Want to try your own silly dancing and looking great? Here’s Justin Bieber to help you out.